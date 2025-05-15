Marjorie Rose Gadbaw, 88, Long Prairie

February 23, 1937 - May 12, 2025

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM, Saturday, May 17, 2025 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie for Marjorie Gadbaw who passed away on May 12 at the Long Prairie Nursing Home surrounded by all six of her children. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM at the church on Saturday. Burial will be at the St. Mary’s Cemetery following the service. The Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie has been entrusted with arrangements.

Marjorie Rose was born on February 23, 1937, to Cecil and Rose Ann (Peltier) Rifenberick in Green Valley, MN. She was married to Arthur Gadbaw and the couple raised 6 children starting in Bertha and then finally settling in Clarissa. One of Marjorie’s favorite things to do with her children was to travel to Montana every summer for two weeks to spend time with family. She loved her vegetable gardens and enjoyed canning in the fall. Marjorie was always a hard worker. She worked a variety of jobs and finally retired when she was almost 80 years old.

Later in life, Marjorie cherished her abilities to travel with her dear companion and travel partner, Delmar Hicks. Many winter months were spent in Mesa, AZ. They also enjoyed California and Montana. She expressed her creativity with sewing, crocheting and handmade cards. Children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly, were blessed with crocheted and fleece tied blankets. Marjorie’s deep faith was apparent in the way she lived her life. She will always be remembered for her genuine warmth and the kindness she showed everyone she encountered.

She is survived by her children, Allen Gadbaw of Royalton, Marilyn Hagen of St. Cloud, Mary (Mike) Daniel of St. Cloud, Marlys (Jim Jaschke) Litzinger of Burtum, Marcene Kjono of Foley and Marsha (Mike) Wolters of Burtum; 17 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild; brother, Larry (Bettie) Rifenberick of Des Moines, WA; sisters Eileen Falla of Conrad, MT Cheryl Jamerson of Loraine, OH and Alice May of Spokane, WA

She is preceded in death by her parents; special friend, Delmar Hicks; grandson, Aaron Dols; brothers-in-law Randy May, Ed Falla, Ron Jamerson; son-in-law Steve Litzinger and daughter-in-law Julie Holmquist.

Marjorie loved bright vibrant colors. She would be honored if the congregation were filled with colorful attire rather than clothing of mourning.