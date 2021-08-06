Marjorie R. “Marge” Johannes, 102, Sauk Rapids

May 25, 1919 - August 4, 2021

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Marjorie R. “Marge” Johannes, age 102, of Sauk Rapids, who passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial of the urn will be in Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, August 9, 2021 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Marge was born on May 25, 1919 to Val and Anne (Kampa) Adelman in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She was united in marriage to George C. Johannes on January 28, 1942 in El Paso, Texas. Together, they made their home in the St. Cloud area. Marge worked for Klock’s Cafe in St. Cloud, St. Cloud Cathedral High School, St. John’s University and the St. Cloud Hospital School of Nursing. Since 1985, Marge also served as a foster grandparent. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and the St. Mary’s Christian Women.

Marge is survived by her children, Tom (Marlene) of Minneapolis, Gary (Pamela) of Crystal, Brad (Brenda) of New Ulm, John “Jack” (Lisa) of Lake Havasu City, AZ, Terry (Scott) Ahlgren of Duluth, Mary (Doug) McRae of Clearwater; thirteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren; brother, Eugene (Linda) Adelman of Little Falls; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, George in 1960; daughter, Ann in 1998; son, Joseph in 1961; an infant son in 1952, sister, Josephine (Joseph) Sauer and brother, Louis (Honey) Adelman.

A special thank you to the staff of Moments Hospice and the Good Shepherd Community for their loving and compassionate care of Marge.