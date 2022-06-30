Marion Rolfes, 54, St. Cloud

September 21, 1967 - June 29, 2022

A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Marion P. Rolfes, 54, who died on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in Sartell. Rev. Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. A gathering of family and friends will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home on Thursday.

Marion was born on September 21, 1967 in St. Cloud to Andrew and Delores (Berg) Rolfes. Marion was employed as a systems analyst at Viking Coca-Cola Bottling Co. in St. Cloud, where she began as a part-time employee in 1985 while in high school and became a full-time employee in June 1986 following graduation from Apollo High School. Marion was a devoted hockey mom and she enjoyed fishing, gardening, watching the Kentucky Derby, and a Diet Coke or Bud Light.

Marion is survived by her partner, Tim Baker of St. Cloud; sons, Jeff (Alysse) Rolfes of St. Joseph and Brandon Baker of St. Cloud; father, Andrew Rolfes of Avon; brother and sisters, Maynard (Arlette) Rolfes of Monticello, Sheila (Bill) Kloeppner of Shoreview, Roxanne (Troy) Gerads of St. Cloud, Michelle (Glen) Dufner of Avon; and many nieces and nephews. Marion faced her cancer journey with her characteristic strength and determination and was an inspiration to her family.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Delores, in 2015.