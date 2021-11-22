Mario A. Ramirez, 61, Milaca

June 17, 1960 - November 17, 2021

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at New Life Church in Princeton, MN, for Mario A. Ramirez, age 61 of Milaca, who passed away on November 17, 2021, at Fairview Northland Hospital in Princeton. Pastor Chuck Pruett will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 AM at the church prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Milaca.

Mario Adolfo Ramirez was born on June 17, 1960, in New York City, NY. After graduating from Wadena High School in 1978, Mario went to college to earn his degree and has worked in many fields including electronics, as an EMT, and for the past year he has been at GATR Truck Center. He was married to Ann Marie Huchthausen on October 20, 1996, and together they raised their family of adopted children. Mario was fun-loving and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends hunting, fishing, and four-wheeling. Most importantly, Mario loved being a husband, dad, grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend, and he will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Mario is survived by wife of 25 years, Ann; children, Matt (Kayla), Jeff (Tara), Jessica (Tyler), Shantel, Nate (Angie), Kira, Dakota, Austin, Aurora, Erin, and Erica; honorary daughter, Shauna; grandchildren, Aidan, Isabella, Jackson, Aaliyah, Madison, Alexis, Aubree, Skyler, Leif, Emerik, Luna, and Robert; siblings, Becky, Tom, Doug, David, Kim, Dan, Denise, Diane, and Duane; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.