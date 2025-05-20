Marilyn S. Davis, 60, Duluth

February 8, 1965 – May 11, 2025

Marilyn Sue Davis, age 60, of Duluth passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at her home in Duluth.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at the Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in South Haven Zion United Methodist Cemetery.

Marilyn was born on February 8, 1965, in St. Cloud, MN to Lester and Doris (Pramann) Gilroy. She grew up in St. Cloud and worked as a bartender for many years. Marilyn enjoyed daily cups of coffee, crocheting, and animals.

She is survived by her Father, Lester Gilroy of Rice, MN; children, David Gilroy, of Newport, MN, Natasha Hilliard of Sauk Rapids, MN, and Bonnie Davis of Duluth, MN; brother Wayne Gilroy of Rice, MN; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by the mother; brother, John Gilroy; sister Arlene Gilroy; and infant brothers, Donald and Scott Gilroy.