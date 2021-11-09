June 18, 1933 - November 3, 2021

Marilyn M. Lowe, 88 of Osakis passed away on November 3, 2021 at the CentraCare Hospital in Long Prairie. There will be a graveside memorial at 12:00 PM, Friday, November 26, 2021 the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, 14422 Hackberry Road. The family invites friends and relatives to meet at the farm, 23367 161st Ave between 11:00 and 11:30 am so that all can caravan to the cemetery together. After the services at the cemetery, all are welcomed back to the farm for a social. The Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie has been entrusted with arrangements.

Marilyn was born on June 18, 1933 to George and Mable (Luby) Mattson in Minneapolis. She married Wallace Olson. Within this union, Marilyn worked extremely hard to meet the needs of what came to be a family of four children, often working two jobs. She waitressed at the Golden Valley Country Club an also worked at Control Data in Arden Hills.

Her position at Control Data not only developed into long career as a Quality Control Inspector but, after divorce, it was where she met a man that truly made her happy, Royce Lowe. On November 25, 1974 they married. With their melded family the couple enjoyed family trips across the county. Later, together they traveled internationally. She retired in 1989, which allowed the couple to move to Royce’s family farm near Osakis where Marilyn poured herself into remolding and making it their home. Marilyn enjoyed making flower arrangements and painting ceramics. She was always up for playing a game of cards or a boardgames and she was a master at word-find puzzles.

She will be dearly missed by her husband Royce; her son Bradley (Kilsun) Olson of Coon Rapids; Daughters Stephanie (James) Dunn of Marysville, WA, Stacey Duane, of Sartell, Candi Olson of Waite Park; Step son Rex Lowe of Moose Lake, MN; brothers Gerry (Kate) Mattson, Allen (Donna) Mattson; a sister Evelynn Dietrich; eleven grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Sister, Georgeann Hamlett; a grandchild, Christopher Duane and stepson, Glen Lowe.