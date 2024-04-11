Marilyn Liane Ames, 92, St. Cloud

August 24, 1931 - April 7, 2024

Marilyn Liana Ames, age 92 of St. Cloud died on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

Marilyn was born on August 24, 1931, in Valley City, ND to L. Gordon and Alpha (Soroos) Stone. She taught school in Spring Valley, MN for two years and in Laramie, WY for three years. Marilyn and her husband, Kenneth lived in many towns before settling in St. Cloud. Marilyn made a house a home wherever she and Kenneth lived. She was a member of the Reading Room and Faculty Wives at SCSU and was a lifelong learner. She lived her life simply. Although nature, nutrition and cooking were important to her, her family was everything.

Marilyn was able to live independently up until her last days. She is survived by her children, Glen Ames, Pullman, WA, daughter, Carolyn (Bruce) Wolfe, Oregon City, OR., two granddaughters, Heidi and Alyssa Wolfe, brother, Rodney (Jane) Stone, Williamsburg, VA, sisters, Susan Erzen, Galena, IL, Rebecca (Tom Schmelze) Staiger, Colfax, WI, and Cynthia (Kenny) Richards, Freeland, WA.

Preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Ames.