Marilyn Gogala, 86, South Saint Paul

February 18, 1936 – September 30, 2022

Marilyn Frances (Nauer) Gogala, age 86, of South Saint Paul passed away on Friday September 30, 2022, at Mercy Hospital. Mass of Christian burial on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 11am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church--749 Sixth Avenue S., South St. Paul , MN. Visitation from 9-11 AM also at the church on Thursday. A private burial will follow at St. Anthony Catholic Church cemetery, St. Anthony, MN.

Arrangements are being made by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Marilyn was the daughter of Arnold and Florence (Schleh) Nauer and stepmother, Alberta. She is survived by John, her husband of 62 years; children, John, Michael, Mary (Dave) Kunze, Sharon (Bradd) Busch, Mark (Stephanie), Matthew (Theresa); grandchildren, Nicholas, Joseph, and Thomas Kunze; Claire, Lukas, Dominic, Matthew, and Alex Busch; Anton, John Paul, and Rose Marilyn Gogala; Andrew Gogala and Emily and Evan Kraus; brothers, Arnold (Joyce) Nauer, Albert (Mary) Nauer; sister, Kathy Nauer; brother-in-law, Mike Walczak and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Francine, RuthAnn, Jeanette, JoAnn; brother, Girard; and daughter-in-law, Katie.

Marilyn had a deep faith in Christ and His Church. She had a special devotion to the Blessed Mother. Her greatest joy was her family, to whom she was a model of Christian virtue.

Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic School.