Marilyn F. Klaphake, 78, Sauk Centre

January 3, 1944 - November 3, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Marilyn F. Klaphake, age 78, of Sauk Centre. Marilyn passed away November 3 at the Sauk Centre Care Center. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will take place in St. Louis Parish Cemetery in Paynesville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church.

Marilyn was born January 3, 1944 in Melrose, MN to Bernard Klaphake and Mary Magdalen Bertram. She lived on a farm as a child and grew to love animals, especially dogs. She attended country school and graduated from Melrose High School in 1963. She worked as a waitress, did child care for others and for a time worked at the St. Cloud Hospital.

In the past, Marilyn enjoyed embroidery and drawing projects. She liked old time country music and hymns and is remembered for a beautiful singing voice. She enjoyed trivia, playing BINGO and Hallmark movies. Her favorite holiday was Christmas and she enjoyed decorating, singing carols and Christmas Mass.

Marilyn is survived by her brothers Eldred (Phyllis) Klaphake of Lake Henry, and Roman (Nona) Klaphake of Spring Hill as well as many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a son, 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, sister Joann and brother Melvin.

A special thank you to the Sauk Centre Care Center and Fr. Glenn Krystosek.