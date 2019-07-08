Marietta T. Schneider, 65, Park Rapids, formerly of Cold Spring

November 8, 1953 - July 4, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church in Jacobs Prairie, MN for Marietta T. Schneider age 65, who died Thursday at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester surrounded by her loving family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue Monday morning from 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home.

Marietta was born on November 8, 1953, in St. Cloud, MN to Ronald and Alice (Schmidt) Heid. She married Marvin Schneider on June 2, 1973 in St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Luxenberg, MN. Marietta led the Saturday night choir at St. James for many years; she had a beautiful singing voice and was a talented guitar player. She was very close to all her siblings and enjoyed hosting many family and friends in Park Rapids. Marietta was a hard worker and a stay at home mother; a natural caretaker. She enjoyed bird watching, camping and being outside. Most of all Marietta loved her grandchildren and spending time with them. She had a special talent to make each one of her grandchildren feel like they were the most important person to her.

She is survived by her husband, Marvin; children, Jeremy (Amy), Jason (Jillian), Sarah (Nate) Cotter, Ben (Vicky); siblings, Bonnie (Rick) Tucker, LuAnn (Mark) Rice, Sheila (Ron) Albers, Rick (Marcy) Heid, Ron (Pat) Heid, Tony (Tina) Heid, Bill (Lisa) Heid, Ginia (Ray) Meyer, Geralyn (Todd) Hurrle, Rebecca (Joe) Koshiol and 14 Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.