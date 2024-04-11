Marietta G. Pulles, 78, St. Cloud

February 20, 1946 - April 8, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Marietta Pulles. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Marietta (Schuler) Pulles, passed away on April 8, 2024 at the Quiet Oaks Hospice House. Marietta was born on February 20, 1946 to Edmond and Eleanor (Michels) Schuler in Munich, ND. She was the 5th of 8 children and grew up on the family farm. After high school, she attended Valley City State College, and worked as a telephone operator at AT&T on the Grand Forks North Dakota Air Base.

She married Gene Pulles at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Calio, ND on August 3, 1968. They lived in Ulen, MN before moving to Sauk Rapids, MN in 1971.

Marietta was a stay-at-home mom, daycare provider, and house cleaner. She was a hard worker who took pride in her work ethic.

Marietta adored her family. Marietta and Gene had many grand adventures and laughs over the past 55 years. Marietta was proud of their daughters, Nicole and Amy, and their families. She looked forward to family get-togethers filled with belly aches and tears from the laughter. The title(s) she relished the most were Grandma, G’ma and Grammy. She spoiled her grandchildren with love, attention and with their favorite meals.

Marietta was a woman of deep faith. She was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sauk Rapids, MN, where she was a member on a variety of parish committees. She prayed the rosary on a daily basis and relied on her Catholic faith for guidance.

Those who love her and will cherish her memory include her husband, Gene of St. Cloud, MN. Daughters Nicole (Marcus) Thomas of Savage, MN and Amy (Derik) Gilbertson of Sauk Rapids, MN. Grandchildren Amaya Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Benjamin Gilbertson and Catherine Gilbertson. Beloved family friend Ingaborg Garbe and her children, Alexander, Valena and Madeline. Sisters and brothers Yvonne (John) Thiessen of Stillwater, MN, Joanne Dodge of Palm Desert, CA, Carrie (Len) Byzewski of Foley, AL, Butch (Deb) Schuler of Grand Forks, ND, Collette (Stu) MacArthur of Bullhead City, AZ and Mark (Sue) Schuler of Glenwood, MN.

Marietta is preceded in death by her parents and infant brother Charles. As per her request, Marietta's body has been donated to University of Minnesota Anatomy Bequest Program.

The family expresses its immense gratitude to the CentraCare Home Health Care staff, and their Palliative Care Team. A special thank you to the entire staff at the Quiet Oaks Hospice House. We are grateful to all who provided Marietta with such care, which gave her dignity and comfort in her final days.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.