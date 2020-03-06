Marie M. Dempsie, 94, St. Cloud

May 21, 1925 - March 5, 2020

Memorial Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community Chapel in St. Cloud for Marie M. Dempsie, age 94, who passed away Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Pastor Jake Heppner will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the chapel on Saturday.

Marie was born May 21, 1925 in Brainerd to Henry & Margaret (Kramer) Meyer. She married Joseph Dempsie on September 21, 1968 in Brainerd. Marie worked as an Administrative Assistant for the Potlatch Corp. in Brainerd for 26½ years, retiring in 1985. She enjoyed volunteering at St. Benedict’s Senior Community, crossword puzzles, reading, and spending time with her family. Marie was a true prayer warrior and faithful woman who always put others before herself. She loved to feed people and be generous to others in any way she could. All Marie needed in return was a phone call to know you were okay.

Survivors include her daughters and sons, Melodee (Robert) Hagel of Brainerd, Thomas Roff of Compton, IL, Joel (Brenda) Roff of St. Cloud, Barbara (Michael) Bristow of Sauk Rapids, and Dan (Sue) Roff of Hastings; step children, Ted (Janet) Dempsie of Olathe, KS and Diane (Dale) Holden of Prior Lake; brother, Arthur Meyer of Snellville, GA; 16 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David Dempsie; sister, Leona Palmer; brother, George Meyer; and grandson, Matthew Roff.

Memorials are preferred to South Brook Baptist Church in Wadena, MN.