Marie Helen Shields, 92, Clear Lake

June 15, 1931 - November 27, 2023

attachment-Marie Shields loading...

Marie Helen Shields, age, 92, of Clear Lake, MN, entered through the gates of heaven on November 27, 2023. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 9, 2023 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Duelm, MN. Rev. Joseph Backowski will officiate. Visitation will take place from 10:00 – 11:00 AM at the church on Saturday. Burial will take place at the MN State Veterans cemetery at a later date. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Marie married Robert Shields on January 26, 1952. They both will forever be bonded through their love.

She is survived by her husband Robert; children, Michael (Judy), Mary (Jeff) Robert, Paul (Tracee), Thomas (Annie), Sister Elizabeth Cole; 16 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her 4 children, Margaret "Peggy" Shields, Catherine Klein, Timothy Shields, Patrick Shields and brother, Jerome Merth.