Marie G. Atkinson, 90, Albany, formerly of Upsala

October 29, 1929 – July 11, 2020

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Marie G. Atkinson, age 90 of Albany, formerly of Upsala, will be 11:00AM, Tuesday, July 14 at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Upsala. Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery. Marie passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10 at the St. Cloud Hospital. There will be a visitation after 9:00AM, Tuesday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Marie was born on October 29, 1929 in Elmdale Township, the daughter of Frank and Agnes (Panek) Czech. She was united in marriage to Jim Atkinson on October 15, 1951 in Elmdale. Marie was thankful and kindhearted to everyone who knew her; she had a humble, gracious demeanor, and had something nice to say about everyone around her. Marie had a talent for baking homemade bread and Polish coffee cakes, and was also an expert at sewing as well as crocheting. She enjoyed tending to her gardens and playing numerous card games including 500 and Smear.

Marie will always be remembered by her children, Mary (Larry) Erickson of Holdingford, Barbara (Joe) Fuchs of Freeport, Joyce (Ron) Korman of Bowlus, Donna (John) Welinski of Holdingford, Tom (Julie) Atkinson of Carve, Janet (Joe) Hertig of Excelsior; 24 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; brothers, Stanley (Bernetta) Czech of Bowlus, and Sylvester (Lucille) Czech of Little Falls; as well as other extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Jim Atkinson; parents Frank and Agnes Czech; siblings, Raymond (Dorothy) Czech, Lucille (Ted) Opatz, Daniel (Josephine) Czech, Walter (Kate) Czech, Ceceilia (Mick) Walstead, and Dorothy (Joe) Rapacz; as well as an infant son.

The family would like to thank the staff at Mother of Mercy in Albany and ComfortCare at the St. Cloud Hospital for Marie’s care.