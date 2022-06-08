Marie Esther Hamann, 87, Avon

March 26, 1935 – June 5, 2022

Marie Esther Hamann, age 87 of Avon, MN, passed away on June 5, 2022, at Serenity Village in Avon. Funeral service will be held on, Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 11 AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Albany, MN, with visitation one hour prior to service at the church. A visitation will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Albany from 4-7 PM. Burial will be take place in the parish cemetery following services. Arrangements are being made by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Marie was born on March 26, 1935, in Albany, MN to Christopher and Mabel (Christen) Zimmermann. She married Milton Hamann on August 21, 1954. Following their marriage, they farmed in Farming Township. Marie also worked at Honeywell Corporation, JCPenney, and the Albany/Avon school district.

Marie is survived by her brothers and sisters; Alma King, Olivia (Robert) Redding, Erma Froelich, Arnold Zimmermann, Roger (Marilyn) Zimmermann; 28 nieces and nephews to whom she cherished; and many loving extended family members.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Melvin Zimmermann and sister, Agnes Christen and her beloved dog, Bandit.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Moments Hospice Services of St. Cloud, MN or Immanuel Lutheran Church of Albany, MN.