Marie E. Eilers, 101, St. Cloud

July 13, 1921 - February 7, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake for Marie E. Eilers, age 101, who passed away Tuesday at Benedict Court in St. Cloud. Rev. Michael Kellogg will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Saturday at the church in Clear Lake. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Clear Lake.

Marie was born July 13, 1921 in Millwood Township (Stearns County) to Joseph and Elizabeth (Koetter) Blommel. Her mother died during childbirth and Joseph married Elizabeth’s sister Mary, who raised the children. Marie married Ambrose Eilers on June 12, 1948 in Freeport. They farmed and lived near Clear Lake most of their lives. She was a homemaker and prior to marriage worked in Minneapolis for nine years. Marie was a member of St. Marcus Catholic Church where she was involved with the Christian Mothers and Catholic Aid. She was also a member of the Sherburne County Historical Society. Marie enjoyed embroidery, cards, reading, and visiting with family and friends.

Survivors include her children, Diane (Manny) Zempel of Mankato, Loren (Kris) of Watertown, SD, Allan (Judy) of Clear Lake, Glen (MaryJane) of Glencoe, and Jeanne Eilers (Brian Scott) of Minneapolis; sister-in-law, Fran Blommel of Albany; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and ten step great grandchildren. Marie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ambrose on July 28, 2000; step-mother, Mary (Koetter) Blommel; sister, Bernadine Pohlmann; and brothers, Aloys, Joe, Alphonse, and Maurus Blommel.