Marie B. Leedahl, 102, St. Augusta

December 21, 1919 - December 3, 2022

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Marie B. Leedahl, age 102, who passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at her home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Marie was born December 21, 1919 to Frank and Elizabeth (Reber) Rau. She attended St. Mary’s Grade School and was a 1937 graduate of St. Cloud Cathedral High School. She attended The Teacher’s College (St. Cloud State) in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Marie married her husband Earl, January 19th, 1947 at St. Mary’s Cathedral. They became members of St. Anthony’s Parish in 1948 where their five children attended school. Marie was a past President of the Christian Women of St. Anthony’s, the Legion of Mary, the Women’s Guild and the St. Cloud Deanery Council of Christian Women. She received the Bishop’s Medal of Merit upon her retirement from Catholic Charities in 1991.

She is survived by her children, James (Jennifer) Leedahl, Janet (Tom, deceased) Coil, Rose (Leo) Grabowski, Mary (Mark) Meyer, Wendy (Scott, deceased) Knochenmus; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, and her dear friends of the “The Dinner Group”. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl in 1988; infant daughter, Elizabeth in 1953; her parents; brothers, Leo, Lawrence, Leonard, Marcellus; and sisters, Isabelle Robertson and Addelaide Kosloske.