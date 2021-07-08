Marian Theresa Theisen, 93, Sartell

December 22, 1927 - July 6, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Marian Theresa Theisen, age 93, of Sartell who passed away at Cherrywood Assisted Living in St. Cloud. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday and one hour prior to services on Monday at the Gathering Space at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell.

Marian was born on December 22, 1927 in Le Sauk Township, Minnesota to Martin and Susan (Weyer) Traut. She graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral before attending St. Cloud Beauty School. Marian married Urban Theisen on November 25, 1947 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. She worked as a nurse’s aide at Country Manor for many years. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and St. Monica’s Christian Women, and the Daughters of Isabella.

Marian enjoyed sewing, quilting, and bowling. She loved all the time spent with her family, especially the grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Ron (Bernice), Linda (Pat) Crawley, Patti (Mark) Seymour, Gary (Shellie), Diane (Oz) Haakonson, David (Robin), Larry (Marge), Roseann (Gary) Stang, Shirley (Louie) Van Hale, Harvey, Marie (George) Bayless, Mark (Mel), Mike (Shari); 31 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; siblings, Bill Traut, Marcella Piasecki, Doreen Smoley, Larry “Happy” Traut, LeRoy (Linda) Traut; and many nieces and nephews.

Marian was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Urban; grandsons, Joshua Theisen and Adam Theisen; siblings, Al, Victor, Marvin, Melvin, and Valeria Jefferson.

A heartfelt thank you to Cherrywood West and Moments Hospice for their loving care.