Marian Sauer, 90, Pierz

August 3, 1932 - April 14, 2023

attachment-Marian Sauer loading...

Marian Sauer, 90 year old resident of Pierz died Friday, April 14. A Mass Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 21 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Thursday, April 20, and from 9:30 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Friday, April 21. The visitation times will all be held at the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz, MN. A Christian Mothers Rosary will be said at 4:30 P.M. with parish prayers at 7:30 P.M.

Marian Barbara Ostendorf was born August 3, 1932 in Stearns County, Minnesota to the late Joseph and Clara (Hens) Ostendorf. Marian grew up and attended school in Sauk Center. She graduated with the class of 1951. Marian worked as a telephone operator for Northwestern Bell for several years. She was united in marriage to Fred Sauer on June 8, 1954 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. The couple made their home in Sausaltio, California for a few years, while Fred finished his military career. The couple then moved to rural Pierz and were blessed with eight children. Marian was a busy homemaker raising and caring for her family. She then attended the LPN Program at Brainerd Vocational School and subsequently worked at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls for 25 years, retiring in 1996. The couple enjoyed traveling, she was an excellent seamstress making wedding dresses for family, and cheerleading uniforms for Pierz Memorial School. She treasured her time spent with grandchildren, they will forever be grateful for her nurturing and role model examples. Marian was an excellent cook and always had a nice garden. The couple were members at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, and she was active with the Christian Mothers.

She will forever be loved and missed by her husband, Fred of Pierz; children, Gary Sauer of Little Falls, Allen (Ruth) Sauer of Breezy Point, Dale (Jodi) Sauer of Pierz, Dennis Sauer of Pierz, Connie (Jim) Brandl of Little Falls, Kathy (Jim) Curlee of Cook and Barbara (Todd) Vilen of Chapel Hill, NC; son in-law, Tim Woitalla of Tower, MN; 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren.

Marian was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Clara Ostendorf; daughter, Myrna Woitalla; brothers, Joe, Ronald, Fredrick and Larry Ostendorf and sisters, Joan Raab, Dona Martin and Diane Warren.