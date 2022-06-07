Marian G. Christensen, 79, St. Cloud

October 7, 1942 – June 3, 2022

attachment-Marian Christensen loading...

Marian Christensen, 79, St. Cloud, died Friday, June 3, 2022 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease.

A Memorial Gathering Celebrating Marian’s life will be held from 2:00 - 4:00 PM on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN

Marian Gladys Christensen was born October 7, 1942, in Mille Lacs County to Victor and Gladys (Grandy) Olson. She graduated from Milaca High School in 1960. Marian married David Christensen on September 18, 1965, at Milaca Evangelical Free Church. She worked as a secretary in the real estate and insurance fields in Cambridge and then St. Cloud.

Marian is survived by her husband, Dave; daughter, Pam (Tony) and son, Pat (Traci); grandchildren, Charles, Ian, Sydney, Kyle and Aubrey; and great granddaughter, Malani.

Marian was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Dale and Dennis Olson; sister Dorothy Sahlstrom, and an infant sister.