Mariah Lee Vassar, 28, Cheyenne, Wyoming

May 21, 1994 - March 22, 2023

Mariah Lee Vassar was born May 21, 1994 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Jeff and Annette (Dingmann) Vassar. She grew up in Foley and moved to Iowa where she graduated from high school at Spirit Lake. She worked as a cook in food services and loved to visit and was always smiling. The greatest joy of her life was her daughter, Rylee.

She is survived by her parents; Annette and Jeff Vassar, Cheyenne, WY; brothers, Jake and Jamie, grandparents, Ted and Shirley Dingmann, Foley as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces and nephews.