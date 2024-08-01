Margaret M. Yurczyk, 95, Albany

February 28, 1929 - July 30, 2024

attachment-Margaret Yurczyk loading...

Margaret Mary (Marsolek) Yurczyk, age 95, was born to Bernard and Agnes Marsolek on their farm near Opole, MN on February 28, 1929. She was raised by her father and step-mother Frances after her mother died when she was 5 years old. She lived at the Pond View Estates in Albany, MN for the last nine years.

She married James Yurczyk on October 3, 1955. Margie was a homemaker and raised their five children on the family farm near Avon, MN. She was a wonderful cook and coffeecake maker, canned plenty from the garden and was a skilled quilter.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at St Columbkille Catholic Church in St Wendel. Reverend Edward Vebelun OSB will officiate. Interment will take place at St Columbkille Parish Cemetery St Wendel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. A lunch will be provided immediately after the service at the church.

Margie passed away peacefully in her sleep with family nearby at Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

She is survived by children, Randy (Marcia), Bob (Lori), Ann Marie (Duane) Caspers, Scott (Elizabeth), daughter in law, Rosemary Yurczyk, grandchildren Alana Yurczyk (Kyle Thomas), Sophie (Zack) Badger, Mike (Courtney) Yurczyk, Jody (Richard) Clubb, Katie Caspers, Stefan (Nikki) Caspers, Becca (Mitch) Tollefson, Ava Yurczyk and Cooper James Yurczyk, and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband James, one infant, and son James Jr. Margie was also preceded in death by her parents and 10 siblings, Edward, Raymond, Clarence, Alfred, Eleanor, Delphine, Mildred, Claude, Marcella and Mary Ann.