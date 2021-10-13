Margaret M. “Marge” Zapf, 93, St. Cloud

December 19, 1927 - October 11, 2021

Mass of Chrisitan Burial will be 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Margaret M. “Marge” Zapf, age 93 of St. Cloud who passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Benedict Village in St. Cloud. Reverend Brady Keller will officiate. Burial will take place at St. Patrick’s Parish Cemetery in rural Sauk Rapids.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and after 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Marge was born December 19, 1927 in St. George Township, Benton County, Minnesota to James and Grace (Barthelemy) Latterell. She grew up on a dairy farm. After graduating from business college, she worked as a bookkeeper at Nash Finch in St. Cloud. Marge married Mike Zapf on April 28, 1951 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, rural Sauk Rapids. The couple made their home in St. Cloud. She was an active member of St. Augustine’s Parish where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Christian Women, Crosier Apostolate, St. Theresa Mission Group, Daughters of Isabella and Heritage Quilters. Marge volunteered at St. Benedict’s Center and Meals-on-Wheels.

Marge enjoyed outdoor activities, playing cards and especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

Marge is survived by her children, David (Sydney) of Mitchell, South Dakota, James of St. Cloud, Mary Lee (David) Mattson of Eagan, Joan (Bill) Johnson of Cold Spring, Annette (Dan) Musielewicz of Madison, Wisconsin and Steve (Amy) of Sauk Rapids; daughter-in-law, Tina (Zapf) Buchner of Sauk Rapids; 18 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; sister, Mary Billig of St. Cloud; brothers Chuck Latterell of St. Cloud and Julius Latterell of Duluth.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband on February 13, 2014; and son, Bob; infant sister; sisters, Teresa Latterall and Ann Murray; brothers, Kevin, Jerome Joseph, Roger and Ed Latterall.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.