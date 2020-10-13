Margaret Jean Dinndorf, 90, Albany

April 12, 1930 – October 6, 2020

Margaret Jean Dinndorf passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 6 at the Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany, surrounded by her loving daughters. Per Margaret’s request, private family services have been planned; interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery of Sauk Centre. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Margaret was born on April 12, 1930, the daughter of Emil and Helen (Cripe) Studanski. She attended Sauk Centre high school, and graduated with the class of 1948.

Margaret will remain in the hearts of her children, Donny (Vi) Dinndorf of St. Augusta, Jeanne Birr of Avon, Patricia (Tony) Burns of Albany, and Steven (Callie) Dinndorf of Savage; grandchildren, Katie (Chris Kruger) Dinndorf, Jim Dinndorf, Scott (Liana) Birr, Hannah Birr, Bobby Burns, Becky Burns, Brooke Burns, Lea (Doug) Fontaine, and Josh Dinndorf; six great-grandchildren; siblings, James (MaryAnn) Studanski and Geri (Mike) Reinardy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Helen Studanski; siblings, Annie (Stan) Nelson and Emily (Kenny) Essler; grandson, Joel Birr; son-in-law, Roger Birr; and great-granddaughter, Josie Grace Birr.

The family extends a special ‘thank you’ to Dr. Abigail Taylor and her nurse, Barb, for their years of care; and to the staff at Moments Hospice, as well as the Mother of Mercy Nursing Home.