Margaret H. Cota, 101, Hanover

February 5, 1923 - February 5, 2024

attachment-Margaret Cota loading...

Margaret Cota, aged 101, passed away on February 5, 2024 in Hanover, MN. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 13 at St. Anthony Church in St. Cloud, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Entombment will be at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum, St. Cloud, immediately following the service. Arrangements are with the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Margaret was born to Elsie and Lawrence Hendrickson in Montevideo, MN. She was raised in Benson, MN and later attended Northwestern Bible College in Minneapolis. She married Earl W. Cota Jr. at Assumption Catholic Church in Morris, MN on February 24, 1943. Margaret was employed for several years by J.C. Penney in Morris. After World War II, she moved to St. Cloud where she raised her family. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Church for over 70 years, as well as St. Anne’s Mission group, Christian Women, and the National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees. Over the years, she volunteered her time in the nurses’ office at St. Anthony School, and created many quilts with her Mission group friends for St. Anthony’s quilt ministry. Margaret was later employed by Godfather’s Pizza in St. Cloud, where she greeted devoted customers for 13 years, retiring in 2004.

Margaret was a very loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved playing cards and was an avid sports fan, especially watching her great-grandson, Michael, play sports. Above all, Margaret will be remembered for her vivacious personality and zest for life, which inspired all who knew her.

Margaret is survived by her daughter Mary (Steve) Nylund of Rogers, MN; daughter-in-law Rosie Cota of St. Cloud; grandchildren Christine (Jason) Ashwill of St. Cloud, Steven (Melanie) Cota of Rice, MN, Jennifer (Joe) Surla of Minneapolis, and Jaclyn (Brian) Miller of Plymouth, MN; and great-grandchildren Michael Ashwill; Hailey, Kaitlyn, and Addison Cota; Adam, Juliana, and Katie Miller; and Carrie and Ben Surla. Also survived by sister Sharon Mitteness of Benson, brother-in-law Dennis (Suzie) Cota of New Hope, MN, and many nephews and nieces.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; husband Earl; son Charles Cota; niece Carrie Ann Cota; brother- and sister-in-law Richard and Betty Cota; nephews Richard Cota Jr. and Dale Cota; sisters Mona Welker and Shirley Mitteness; brothers Dillon and Leroy Hendrickson; and brothers-in-law Bill and Joe Mitteness and Neil Welker.

A special thank you to Triniti Hospice and the staff of Inspired Senior Living of Hanover.