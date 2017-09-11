Margaret Ann “Mugs” Sjogren, 66, White Owl, South Dakota and formerly of Waite Park

February 25, 1951 - September 8, 2017

Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Margaret Ann “Mugs” Sjogren, age 66, of White Owl, South Dakota and formerly of Waite Park. Margaret passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 8, 2017. Burial will take place in the MN State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls with full military honors.

Relatives and friends may call from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday (TODAY) and after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Margaret was born February 25, 1951 in St. Cloud to Ralph and Marie (Seifert) Sjogren. She graduated from Cathedral High School and joined the US Army. She proudly served her country for 20 years through the military in healthcare and recruiting. She will be remembered for her love of softball, fishing, generosity and spending time with her nieces and nephews. On October 6, 2014 she married her longtime companion and partner for life Betty Funell. They recently lived on a ranch near White Owl, SD.