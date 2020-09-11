Margaret Ann “Mardi” Johnson, 76, St. Cloud (formerly of Avon)

July 11, 1944 - September 9, 2020

Funeral services celebrating the life of Margaret Ann “Mardi” Johnson, 76, of St. Cloud and formerly of Avon will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud. Mardi passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Reverend Joseph Herzing will officiate. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday and after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. The St. Cloud Eagle’s Aerie #622 will pray at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Mardi was born on July 11, 1944 in St. Cloud to Aloys and Rosalia (Spoden) Hengel. She graduated from Cathedral High School and the St. Cloud Beauty School. She married Hugo J. Johnson on November 6, 1965 in Minneapolis. They resided in Blaine for 35 years and moved to Avon in 1998. They moved to St. Cloud in 2018. Mardi worked in the Beauty Industry until her retirement in 1995. She was a member of St. Timm’s Parish, a charter member of the Blaine VFW Sgt. John Rice Post #6313 Auxiliary and a member of the St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622.

Mardi loved working in her flower gardens. She also enjoyed fishing and her weekly calls to family and friends.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Hugo; son, David (Sabine) of Apache Junction, Arizona; two grandchildren, Alexander David Johnson and Birgit Sabine Johnson both of Apache Junction; brothers, Raymond (Gayle) Hengel of Utah, John “Jack” (Cherry) Hengel of St. Cloud, Joseph (Tina) Hengel of Sartell; sisters, Marge (Maynard) Theis of Watkins, Rosemary McKay of St. Louis Park, Barb (Dale) Tschudi of Delano; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A heartfelt thank you to Quiet Oaks Hospice for their compassionate care of our family.