Mardell Starr, 87, Foley

February 18, 1933 - May 17, 2020

Mardell Starr, age 87 of Foley, passed away May 17, 2020 at The Gardens at Foley Nursing Center. Grave Side Services will be 1:00 PM, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Ronneby Riverside Cemetery, rural Foley. Rev. Dr. Timothy Rehwaldt will officiate. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Mardell Elaine Starr was born February 18, 1933 in Lakin Township, Morrison County, Minnesota to Earl and Florence (Brown) Keehr. She grew up in rural Morrison County and was baptized and confirmed at Bethany Lutheran Church in Ramey. She graduated from Milaca High School in 1951 where she was a member of the National Honor Society. She married Lloyd Starr on November 11, 1951 in Coryell City, Texas. The couple farmed in Morrison County and also owned and operated, Starr's Restaurant and Bar in Ronneby for 13 years. After their retirement, they wintered in Texas for nearly 20 years. She was a long time member at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Foley. Mardell enjoyed fishing, quilting, gardening, canning and baking and was an excellent homemaker. She will be remembered for her acts of kindness and was always willing to serve others.

She is survived by her sons and daughters: Mark (Deb), Sugarland, TX; Robert (Marie) Brooklyn Park; Susan Starr, St. Michael; Jane Starr, Clear Lake and sisters: Betty Sauer, Foley; Ardyce Starr, Coon Rapids, sister-in-law, Shirley Starr, New Brighton, 8 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Lloyd, on August 4, 2008, daughter-in-law, Joy Starr and brothers and sisters: Donald, Lyle, Raymond, Lucille Wida and Minnie Clausen.