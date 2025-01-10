Marcia Schafer, 67, Pine River

November 3, 1957 - January 7, 2025

A gathering of family and friends will be from 1-2PM on Monday January 13, 2025 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Marcia Schafer, 67 of Pine River who died suddenly at her daughter’s home in Pequot Lakes. There will be a prayer service at 2PM.

Marcy was born November 3, 1957 in Baltimore, MD to Raymond & Ruth (Franklin) Noe. She moved to Little Falls at an early age and graduated from Little Falls High School. She eventually moved to Sauk Rapids where she raised her family, prior to becoming a free-spirited traveling gypsy. Marcy posed an extraordinary heart and was among the most empathetic of people. She understood that life has its challenges yet her unrest and compassion illuminated the world. Marcy knew all it took was a little sunshine and sand and the love of her dogs to make everything alright again. As a devoted mother and grandmother her fierce love knew no bounds.

She is survived by her daughters, Melissa (Christopher) Gray of Big Lake; Michelle (Dusty) Harper of Pequot Lakes; grandchildren, Ashley (Kaleb) Bomstad, Branson Gray, Colyn, Cody, Cayden Harper, Lilly Curtis, Logen Schafer, Autom Schmidt, Skylar Johnson, great grandchildren, Jack and Caroline Bomstad, extended family and friends, Eileen Holm, Beverly Betzold, Edie Engnell, Bryan & Angela Sterriker, Bonnie Ring, Nina Uchida, and many nieces and nephews and close friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Nicole Schafer, sister, Annette Cohen, grandson, Colyn. She is also preceded in death by Helen & Clayton Scheuer.

Memorials are preferred in leu of flowers.