Marcia Kay (Stevens) Carlson, 75, St. Cloud

May 1, 1947 - June 23, 2022

A celebration of life for Marcia Kay (Stevens) Carlson, 75 who passed away on Thursday June 23, will be at 11:00 am Thursday June 30, 2022, at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Rev. Timothy Lindhorst will officiate and internment will be in North Star Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Thursday morning at the Church.

Marcia was born on May 1, 1947 in Willmar to Sherman and Myrtle (Westheim) Stevens. She graduated from Tech High School in 1965 and on November 6, 1965 she married her high school sweetheart Kenneth Carlson Sr. in Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud. Marcia was employed in hospitality at the Holiday Inn, St. Cloud and St. Cloud State University. She volunteered at Atonement Lutheran Church and with the St. Cloud Youth Hockey program for many years. In her free time, she enjoyed doing crafts, camping, reading and traveling. Her sons and grandsons were a great joy to her and she loved spending time with them.

Marcia is survived by her husband of 56 years, Kenneth, sons; Kenneth Jr. of Sartell and Scott (Tanya) of Tampa, FL., grandsons: Logan and Reece, brothers and sister: Michael (Leeza) Stevens of Sedona, AZ., Renee (Bob) Jansky of Sartell and Rick (Laurie) Stevens of Cold Spring. Also, many good friends and relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, infant son Steven and sister-in-law Kathleen “Suz” Luethmers.