Marcia Jane Abraham, 94, Waite Park

November 8, 1925 – March 23, 2020

Marcia Jane Klucking Abraham, age 94, of Waite Park, MN, passed away peacefully March 23, 2020, after a brief illness.

Marcia grew up in Gaylord, MN and lived most of her adult life in Excelsior, MN with retirement in Leesburg, FL and Waite Park, MN.

Family and faith were most important to her. She was very active in the Lutheran Church throughout her life, most recently at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, St Cloud.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Melford, and survived by her 2 children, Paul (Jo Ellen) Abraham and Lee (Michael) Kaehler and 4 grandchildren, Sarah (Adam Gaetz) Kaehler, Peter Abraham, Jennifer Abraham, and Andrew Kaehler and a brother, Tom (Sharon) Klucking.

She was preceded in death by 4 siblings.

Services celebrating the life of Marcia Jane Klucking Abraham age 94, of Waite Park, MN will be 11am, Saturday, July 24 at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Saint Cloud. Burial will be at a later date in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery. There will be a visitation after 10:00AM, Saturday at the church.