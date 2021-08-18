Marcia J. Osberg, 79, St. Cloud, formerly of Upsala

May 8, 1942 – August 15, 2021

A celebration of Marcia Osberg’s life will be held Friday, August 27th in Upsala, MN. There will be a casual visitation from noon until 2:00pm at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home where friends and family can gather to share memories of Marcia and reconnect with one another. A memorial service will be held outdoors, across the street at Borgstrom Park at 2:00pm. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes. Marcia passed away peacefully with family present on Sunday, August 15th at St. Benedict’s Care Facility in St. Cloud.

Marcia was born May 8, 1942 in Swanville, MN to John & Irene (Oravetz) Rudie. She grew up on the family farm near Upsala with her older sister Teresa and four older brothers; Virgil, Gerald (Jerry), John Jr. (Jacky) and Stanley. Before passing, Marcia said the happiest time of her life was growing up on the farm. As a child, she enjoyed being around the animals and going for walks in the woods. She said she felt closest to God outdoors.

Upon graduating from Upsala High School, Marcia moved to the Twin Cities with friends. She married Gary Osberg on August 21st 1965 and lived in Coon Rapids where the couple started a family. In 1978 Marcia, Gary and their two children Kerry and Erik moved back to Upsala where they enjoyed life on Cedar Lake.

Marcia was a person of great faith. She was very involved in the “Together Encountering Christ” (TEC) retreats in Belle Prairie. She also played the guitar and directed a youth choir at St. Mary’s Church in Upsala known as the “Rainbow Children.” She loved to share her faith through music and was a dedicated leader in the church community.

After moving to St. Cloud, Marcia became a part of the St. Benedict’s Community where she served faithfully for over 25 years. She began her tenure as the Activities Director at St. Benedict Village retirement living apartments. She later became a receptionist at St. Benedict’s Community Care Center where she was well loved by staff and visitors alike.

Friends and family use words like; kind, gentle, sweet, funny and caring to describe Marcia. She is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings and her nephew Michael Osberg. Marcia is survived by her ex-husband Gary Osberg, children Kerry and Erik (wife Jena) and grandchildren Kaylin, Christen, Anna, Leah and Willie. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at St. Cloud Hospital and St. Benedict's Community Care Center for their dedicated and compassionate care of Marcia in her final days.