Marcia Faye Malquist, 89, Waite Park

April 22, 1933 - June 27, 2022

A memorial service for Marcia Faye Malquist, 89 who passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, will be at 10:30 AM on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Visitation will be on hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Fairview Cemetery in Willmar, MN.

Marcia was born April 22, 1933 to Edward and Adeline (Marlton) Bloomquist in Minneapolis. She married Morris Malquist on November 4, 1956 in Willmar. She was a homemaker who loved nature, photography, music and dancing. Her family held a special place in her life.

Marcia is survived by her children; Dawn Bernier of Naples, FL and Kevin (Kelly) Malquist of Saint Cloud, grandchildren; Anne (Luke) Senger of Sauk Rapids, John (Steph) Malquist of Council Bluffs, IA and great grandchildren Otto and Eva Senger and sister, Janet Fleck of Regal.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Morris on December 30, 2008.