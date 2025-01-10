Marcia Anne Reedstrom, 88, Sartell

August 23, 1936 - January 9, 2025

Memorial Services will be 6:00 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Marcia Anne Reedstrom, 88 of Sartell, who passed away peacefully at her home on January 9, 2025. Rev. Russ Britton will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Marcia was born August 23, 1936 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Norman and Violet (Lindgren) Marquardt. She graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School in 1954 and furthered her education in Nursing at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. She was united in marriage to Donald Reedstrom on January 5, 1957. The couple moved to several Minnesota cities before settling in Fergus Falls to raise their four children. Marcia worked at the Fergus Falls Clinic as a nurse and researcher for Dr. Ahmed Orandi (Urologist) until she retired.

Marcia had a deep faith and was active in her church. She was celebrated as the oldest living Santa Lucia, at Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. She loved spending time with her children at the family cabin in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. Marcia enjoyed dancing the Lindy with her husband, sewing, reading, crossword puzzles, couponing, genealogy, and creating scrapbooks. She was a kind, caring, humble person to all who knew her.

Survivors include her husband, Donald of Sartell; sister, Maureen Marten of Moscow, Idaho; children, Lynn (Jeff) Pagel of Foley, Mark (Janel) Reedstrom of Grenville, SD, Patricia (Jim) Einarson of Baxter, and Amy (Eric) Armour of Sartell; seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law, Dwaine Marten.

A special “Thank You” to CentraCare Hospice and nurse Stephanie for your tender loving care and to Pastor Russ from Celebration Lutheran Church in Sartell for easing the family through this difficult time.