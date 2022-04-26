March Home Sales Down, Prices Up in Stearns County

UNDATED -- With fewer homes on the market, home sales continue to decline.

Minnesota Realtors says in Stearns County in March there were 211 new listings, down from 262 in March of last year. The number of new listings for the year to date is down 100 compared to the year before.

Meanwhile, the median price continues a rapid rise with the median sales price in Stearns County at $255,500 in March, up from $220,000 in March of last year.

The average number of days a house is on the market is down to just 37 days.