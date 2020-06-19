Marcella Stangler, 90, Richmond

June 4, 1930 - June 18, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Marcella Stangler, age 90, who died Thursday at her home surrounded by her loving family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Those attending the mass and burial service must wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Please book your spot for mass or view the service live streamed at www.rspcatholic.com.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring.

Marcella was born in Albany, MN to John and Mary (Heinen) Bloch. She married John Stangler on June 24, 1958 in Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Albany. Marcella and her husband farmed in the Albany area before they moved to Cold Spring in 1992. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and she was an excellent baker and cook. She loved playing cards and bingo. Marcella was a member of St. Boniface Parish and Catholic United Financial.

Survivors include her daughters, Cindy (Doug) Schmitz, Nancy (Roger) Schlangen, Phyllis (Fred) Schlangen, Mary (Glen) Moscho, Lisa (Jeff) Schwinghammer, Sheila (Roy) Torborg; siblings, Florence Petrich, David Bloch, Leo (Patty) Bloch, Alfred (Mary) Bloch, Bobby (Carol) Bloch, Patty Colliander; 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John in 2010 and 6 siblings.