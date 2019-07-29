Marcella “Sally” A. Hallermann, 90, St. Cloud

August 9, 1928 – July 26, 2019

Marcella “Sally” Angela Hallermann, age 90, St. Cloud, MN, died Friday, July 26, 2019 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 PM Tuesday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Sally was born August 9, 1928 in Albany, MN to Anton and Katherine (Duevel) Stangler. She was united in marriage to Boniface “Boni” J. Hallermann on May 17, 1950 in Albany, MN. Sally was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church where she was an active member of Christian Women. She had been employed as a waitress at Granite Bowl.

Survivors include her children, Allan Hallermann of St. Cloud, MN; Arnold (Barb) Hallermann of Spring Creek, NV; David (Lisa) Hallermann of Rice, MN; Mary Roering of Okemos, MI; Shirley (Mike) Schlangen of St. Cloud, MN; Cindy Statz of Sauk Rapids, MN; Angie (Mike) Ostendorf of St. Cloud, MN; brothers, Robert (Mary) Stangler of St. Joseph, MN; Anthony (Evelyn) Stangler of Albany, MN; 13 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Boniface on April 26, 2016, brothers Lawrence and Ervin Stangler, infant sister, Julitta, and son-in-law, Dr. William Roering.

Pallbearers will be grandsons, Jason, Travis and Ryan Schlangen, Tony Hallermann, Alex, Ben and Cass Statz, and John Hallermann.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Quiet Oaks Hospice for the wonderful and compassionate care that was given to Sally during her time there.