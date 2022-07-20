Marcella M. Dingmann, 97, Richmond

May 13, 1925 - July 19, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, for Marcella M. Dingmann, age 97, who died peacefully Tuesday at Cherrywood in Richmond, MN. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

Visitation will be Monday from 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the church.

Marcella was born May 13, 1925, in Richmond, MN to George and Mary (Schwope) Peltz. She married Edgar A. Dingmann on September 2, 1947, in Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Richmond, MN. They farmed until 1985.

Marcella enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, crocheting, knitting, embroidering, quilting, gardening-especially her flowers and flower beds. She enjoyed playing cards and visiting with friends and family. She was a member of Christian Mothers of Sts. Peter and Paul.

She is survived by her children, David (Mary Johnson), Melinda (Marshall) DeZeeuw, George (Laurie), Tim (Pat Farrington), Vernon (Mary), and Marcie (Gary) Kulzer; brother, Benedict Peltz; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar A. Dingmann (July 17, 2002); siblings, Cecelia, Leander, Fintan, and Laura; daughter-in-law, Karen (Kaiser) Dingmann; grandchildren, Michael Dingmann and Gabriel Sander.

The family of Marcella would like to thank the wonderful people at Cherrywood and St. Croix Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sts. Peter and Paul Church for mass intentions for Edgar and Marcella Dingmann are preferred.