Marcella E. “Sally” Ley, 87, St. Cloud

April 12, 1960 - September 9, 2022

A Latin Tridentine Requiem High Mass of Catholic Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Immaculate Conception Traditional Catholic Church at 931 5th Avenue North Sartell for Marcella E. “Sally” Ley, age 87 of St. Cloud who passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Father Nino Molina will officiate. Graveside obsequies will be held at St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in Waite Park.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Recitation of the Most Holy Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Donald on October 13, 2002 and her son, Steven.

Her son Ernie thanks everyone for their thoughts and prayers. Thank you cards will not be sent.