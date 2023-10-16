Marcella A. “Marcie” Lieser, 96, Paynesville

January 10, 1927 - October 12, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Marcella A. “Marcie” Lieser, age 96, of Paynesville. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Entombment will take place in the St. Louis Parish Mausoleum in Paynesville.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 17 at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville. Visitation will continue after 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. A rosary will be prayed at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning at the church led by the Daughters of Isabella and St. Louis Christian Women.

Marcie was born January 10, 1927 in Spring Hill, MN to Andrew and Christine (Olmscheid) Bertram. She married Henry Lieser on May 6, 1947 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spring Hill. They farmed in the Spring Hill area until 1988, when they retired and moved to Paynesville.

Marcie was an active member of St. Louis Catholic Church serving as a choir member, CCD teacher for 17 years, Eucharistic Minister at both St. Louis and St. Michael’s Parish and to the hospital and nursing homes in Paynesville. She was a Past Regent and State Scribe of the Daughters of Isabella, a member of St. Louis Christian Women and St. Ann’s Christian Women of Spring Hill, and a member of St. Isadore’s Mission Group. She was Regional Chairperson for the Mission Auxiliary of the Diocese of St. Cloud for 17 years and Diocesan Auxiliary President in 1977. She was also a member of St. Louis Catholic United Financial.

Marcie enjoyed playing cards, bowling, Polka dancing with the Polka Lovers Club, local volunteering, traveling, quilting, crocheting, working on several family genealogy books and working at the Stearns County Fair in Sauk Centre for 32 years. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with family, especially grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Marcie is survived by her four daughters Karen (Gary) Dobmeier of Alexandria, LuAnn (Pat) Loxtercamp of Paynesville, Mary (Alan) Faber of Sartell and Kim (Gary) Meyer of Spring Hill, daughter-in-law Kim (Terry) Johnson of Paynesville, 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and sister Dorothy Braegelman.

Preceding Marcie in death were her parents, husband Henry (2000), son Kevin (1991), brothers Peter, Norbert, Elmer and Walter Bertram, sisters Helen Rose and Elizabeth Rothstein and one infant brother.