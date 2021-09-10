Marcel W. Tadych, 92, Sartell

August 19, 1929 - September 6, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Marcel W. Tadych, age 92 of Sartell who died Monday at Veteran’s Administration Medical Center in St. Cloud. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

Marcel was born August 19, 1929 in North Benton to William & Cecilia (Jedlicka) Tadych. He served our Country in the United States Navy and married Florence Pattock on August 16, 1951 in Gilman and she died in 1978. He then married Aloise Knutson on May 18, 1979 at St. John’s Church in New Brighton and she died in 1992. He then married Delores “Doree” Canfield on October 22, 1993 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Marcel lived in Jakeville, Minneapolis, St. Michael and New Brighton prior to moving to Sartell. He worked as a Clerk for the railroad, retiring in 1984. Marcel was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council 9261 of Gilman and East Side VFW Post 4847. He enjoyed watching TV, especially “The Bold and The Beautiful” and the MN Twins. He also enjoyed playing cards, Crazy 8’s and dancing. He was a hardworking man with a great sense of humor.

Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Doree of Sartell; daughter, Lavon (Tony) Kielkucki of Lester Prairie; son-in-law, Steve Queenan of Hutchinson; stepchildren, Kimberly (Jeff) Neyssen of Sauk Rapids; Todd (Janice) Canfield of Sauk Rapids, DeeAnn (Kevin) McCardle of McGregor, Jill (Ron) Houde of Siren, WI; sisters, Julie (Marcel) Moulzolf of Sartell, Geraldine (Robert) Studniski of Hilman; sister-in-law, Marilyn Tadych of Foley; 13 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Florence and Aloise; daughter, Michelle Queenan and brother, Hilary.

In lieu of flowers, due to allergies, memorials are preferred to Disabled American Veterans or Veterans Administration Hospice.