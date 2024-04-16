Marcel A. Knapek, 86, Sartell

April 22, 1937 - April 14, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2024 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Marcel Knapek, age 86, who passed away Sunday at his home. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and one hour prior to the services Saturday also at the church. Knights of Columbus Bishop Trobec Council will pray at 7:00 p.m. Friday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Marcel was born April 22, 1937 in Mayhew Lake Township to Alex and Johanna (Mastey) Knapek. He married Rosemary Sufka on June 3, 1958 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Marcel lived in Sartell most of his life and worked as a Machinist for DeZurik’s for 41 years, retiring in 1999 at the age of 62. After his retirement, he worked at the City of Sartell Compost Site for many years and also volunteered at the Food Shelf. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church where he was an Usher, Acolyte, and member of the Knights of Columbus and Cemetery Committee. Marcel enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, golfing, gardening, and spending time with family and friends. He was generous, helpful, had a great sense of humor, and gave free advice whether he was asked or not.

Survivors include his wife, Rosemary of Sartell; daughter and sons, Linda (Bill) Mackrell of St. Cloud, Daniel (Cheryl) Knapek of Anoka, and John (Michelle) Knapek of Mesa, AZ; grandchildren, Melissa, Chad, Kelley, Lisa, Siressa, and Derek; eleven great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Bob Batt of California; and sisters-in-law, Lorraine Knapek of Sartell and Donna Mae Knapek of Foley. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Eugene and Francis Knapek; sisters, Bernadine (Bill) Nicol, Phyllis Batt, and Lorraine (Dick) Kuklock; and great grandchild, Francis Aslakson.

Services will be livestreamed at: stfrancissartell.org