Maple Lake Woman Hurt in Three Vehicle Crash in Wright County
MAPLE LAKE (WJON News) -- A Maple Lake woman was hurt in a three vehicle crash in Wright County.
The incident happened just before 9:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 55 and Dempsey Avenue in Maple Lake Township.
Get our free mobile app
The Minnesota State Patrol says 57-year-old Brenda Jordan was heading east on Highway 55, while two other vehicles were heading west on the highway, and the vehicles collided near the intersection.
Jordan was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening.
The drivers of the other two vehicles, 39-year-old Kyle Fleener of Lakeville and 64-year-old David Fleener of Buffalo, were not hurt.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Sales tax to go up in Waite Park April 1st
- New monument honors St. Cloud-area frontline pandemic workers
- Disney heroes and villains hit Paramount stage
- Paramount Theater exec to step aside
- Barenaked Ladies to rock Waite Park this summer
8 Apps Minnesota Enjoys More than Watching the Super Bowl
Apps or food we enjoy in Minnesota when watching football and more specifically during the Super Bowl