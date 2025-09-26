MAPLE GROVE (WJON News) -- A construction worker has been killed in a work zone.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Thursday at about 1:00 p.m. on Highway 610 in Maple Grove.

A dump truck was reversing in the construction zone when a man walking inside a closed construction site was struck and killed.

The man who died was 25-year-old Adam Smith of Seymour, Wisconsin.

The 57-year-old driver of the dump truck from Port Charles, Florida, was not hurt.

The Maple Grover Police Department, Maple Grove Fire Department, North Memorial EMS, and MnDOT assisted at the scene.