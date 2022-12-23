Maple Grove Man Indicted for Carjacking at Blaine Grocery

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A federal grand jury returned an indictment against a Maple Grove man for an armed carjacking at a Blaine grocery store.

According to court documents, on September 24, 2022, 20-year-old Justin Kittleson targeted two victims as they left the Cub Foods grocery store in Blaine and loaded groceries into their car.

Kittleson approached one of the victims at the trunk of the car and pointed a gun at them. The second victim attempted to intervene, and a struggle ensued. The gun discharged, and the shot is believed to have grazed the second victim’s ear. Kittleson took control of the car and drove away.

Get our free mobile app

After reviewing surveillance video footage and with the assistance from other members of the public, officers were able to identify and locate Kittleson.