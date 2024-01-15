Many CVS Inside Target Stores Closing – is St. Cloud Included?

Just what we want to hear - more stores and pharmacies closing. We had heard of some Walgreens stores along with some CVS and some Rite Aid stores/pharmacies around the country closing.

Now, it's been announced that there will be some CVS pharmacies within Target stores will also be closing.

But don't worry...yet. Because this does not include every single CVS within a Target store. But the bad part is that they are not yet disclosing which stores this will include. So, it may or may not include the two St. Cloud Target/CVS stores.

Part of the reason that this is happening is the problem that a lot of retail stores and restaurants are having ... worker shortages. Especially in a pharmacy where many times employees can be dealing with people who are sick. It's the same in the medical/nursing field. People are feeling overworked (at least the onces who are working) and underpaid. Plus running the risk of getting sick. And whether you are pro vaccine or against it, that will also come into play in these situations.

When will we find out if the CVS within the St. Cloud Target stores will be effected? We will have to wait and see. Hopefully we will find out sooner than later as these shut downs will begin next month in February.

