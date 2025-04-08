Many Central MN Golf Courses Set to Open this Week

It is Masters week and Minnesota golfers are gearing up for some golf locally. The promise of warmer weather this week has led to more area golf courses opening in the St. Cloud area.

Wapicada Golf Course:

May open as early as Saturday April 12.

photo courtesy of Chad Seim

Territory Golf Club:

Opening Friday April 11. (Territory hole #11 pictured above)

Don Burggraff

Angushire Golf Club:

Open. They opened at times earlier based on weather conditions.

Boulder Ridge Golf Course:

As of April 8... Driving Range is open from 10am-6pm. Course is open to walk starting at 10:30am daily.

photo - Jay Caldwell

Rich Spring Golf Club:

Opened a few weeks ago.

Blackberry Ridge Golf Club:

Open today for walking and will be available for cart use as well starting Thursday April 10.

Albany Golf Club:

Will open Friday April 11.