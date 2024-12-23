Mangione Pleads Not Guilty to State Charges in Killing of CEO

NEW YORK CITY (WJON News) -- Luigi Mangione is pleading not guilty to state charges in the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare C-E-O Brian Thompson of Maple Grove in New York City.

The 11-count indictment charges Mangione with three murder counts, including murder as an act of terrorism.

His attorney said at the hearing that Mangione may not be able to get a fair trial in Manhattan.

He's also charged in a four-count federal indictment but has not entered a plea.

A conviction on the state charges carries a maximum life prison sentence.