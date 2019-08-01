Man Who Led Police on Chase Sentenced to Probation

Stearns County Jail booking photo

ST. CLOUD -- A man who led police on a short chase through Sartell in January has been sentenced to four years of probation.

43-year-old James Isaacs was convicted of one count of felony Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle on Thursday, Aug. 1 in Stearns County District Court.

In exchange for a guilty plea, three other, lesser charges against Isaacs, including driving after cancellation and DWI, were dropped.

Stearns County officials say Isaacs must adhere to the terms of his probation or risk facing prison time.

According to the criminal complaint, a Sartell Police officer noticed Isaacs in a car with its high beams on and speeding on 2nd Street South just before 2:30 a.m. on January 6, 2019. Records show the officer detected an odor of alcohol and that Isaacs had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

Isaacs allegedly refused to get out of the car for a field sobriety test, asked why he was stopped and asked if he could take a breath test while in the car. Records also show Isaacs commented that the officer "would need to call for backup", put the car in gear and sped away.

Police gave chase with the car reaching speeds of 84 miles-per-hour over the Sartell Bridge and onto Benton Drive. The driver pulled into a driveway in the 500 block of Fieldcrest Court and fled on foot.

Officers located Isaacs nearby and placed him under arrest. Isaacs complained of neck pain and was brought to St. Cloud Hospital. Hospital staff told police Isaacs had admitted to taking a prescription drug to treat anxiety and seizures.

A search warrant of the vehicle uncovered a bottle of those prescription drugs which were prescribed to someone other than Isaacs.