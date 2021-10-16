Man Suspected in Two Murders Kills Himself Near Cloquet

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A man suspected of murdering two other men shot himself to death off a rural road west of Cloquet, after a state trooper stopped him for questioning.

Authorities said the man confessed to the murders to a dispatcher while he was being pursued by the trooper early Saturday.

A state trooper spotted a vehicle driving away from the scene where two men were found dead. The driver refused to stop for the trooper, leading to a chase that ended when his vehicle skidded into a ditch just west of Cloquet.

It was then that the suspect shot himself.

